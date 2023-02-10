Alert: Pence spokesperson: DOJ finds additional document with classified markings at former vice president's Indiana home

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Pence spokesperson: DOJ finds additional document with classified markings at former vice president's Indiana home.
- Lake County Sheriff's Office receives accreditation grant
- 75-year-old male pinned under vehicle dies Thursday in Chase Township
- Idlewild artists, history highlighted at the Ramsdell Theatre
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Yates Dial-A-Ride makes improvements under new leadership
- Former Flint police chief pleads no contest in illegal gambling
- Panther power prevails: Baldwin defeats Marion
Most Popular
- The Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin is hosting a celebration of Black History month with...
- Lake County youth can learn all they ever wanted to know about chocolate in an upcoming program...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Baldwin Sled Dog Derby rescheduled date set for Feb. 10 has been canceled due to lack of snow.