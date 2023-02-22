Alert: Palestinian media report rockets being fired into Israel; Israeli military says warning sirens sounding in the south

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian media report rockets being fired into Israel; Israeli military says warning sirens sounding in the south.
