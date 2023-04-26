Alert: Officials: US nuclear-armed submarine to dock in S. Korea for 1st time in 40 years in show of deterrence against North

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials: US nuclear-armed submarine to dock in S. Korea for 1st time in 40 years in show of deterrence against North.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of common scams
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A Reminder of the Basic ORV Laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Authorities ask for tips on one of Michigan's oldest cold cases
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Deer crashes through window of Michigan family's home