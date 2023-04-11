Alert: North Dakota governor signs transgender athlete bans into law; trans girls and women can't join female sports teams

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota governor signs transgender athlete bans into law; trans girls and women can't join female sports teams.
