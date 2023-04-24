Alert: North Dakota governor signs bill banning abortion at 6 weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape or incest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota governor signs bill banning abortion at 6 weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape or incest.
