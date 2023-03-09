Alert: Malaysia's anti-corruption agency says ex-Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been arrested, will be charged Friday

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's anti-corruption agency says ex-Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been arrested, will be charged Friday.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Former Osceola County courthouse annex may become rehab facility
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Dukes Hands-On Training teaches life skills
- Lake County community events calendar for 03/02/23
- Baldwin community remembers Ernie Wenger
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Undefeated league champions: Baldwin overpowers Pentwater
Most Popular
- Mason-Lake Conservation District to host a birdhouse building workshop for residents of Lake County.
- Jake Cutler’s impressive bowling season at Baldwin has come to a close.
- Girls varsity basketball returned to Baldwin this season and ended with a home game last...
- It could have been a preview of next Friday’s Division 4 boys basketball district title game at...