Alert: Judge Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race, giving liberals majority with fate of abortion law looming

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Judge Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race, giving liberals majority with fate of abortion law looming.
- Marlborough ghost town documented in full-length film
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Baldwin basketball team places four on nonleague team
- Lake County community events calendar for 03/30/23