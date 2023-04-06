Alert: IMF chief says world economic growth likely to slow in 2023, risking higher poverty and hunger rates globally

WASHINGTON (AP) — IMF chief says world economic growth likely to slow in 2023, risking higher poverty and hunger rates globally.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, March 2023
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Annual Baked Potato fundraiser set for April 29
- Marlborough ghost town documented in full-length film
- Baldwin DDA project draws positive response from community
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Local woman uncovers artifacts from Marlborough