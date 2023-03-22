Alert: French President Emmanuel Macron says in TV interview that pension bill needs to be implemented by 'end of the year'

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says in TV interview that pension bill needs to be implemented by 'end of the year.'
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Mecosta County deputies in search of suspect
- Baldwin DDA seeks funding for community gathering space
- Longtime Baldwin barber gets dedicated parking sign
- Snow didn't stop Saturday's parade in Big Rapids
- Man in a hot tub is attacked from behind by a cougar
- First annual Reed City Beer Festival set for April 22
- Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
Most Popular
- The Village of Baldwin Downtown Development Authority will host a public hearing on a proposed...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin recently presented a check for $1,000 to the T.E.E.M Center in...
- A longtime resident of Lake County celebrated his 98th birthday March 7 with local law...
- Noel Duffing, the local Baldwin barber known as Duffy, now has his very own designated parking...