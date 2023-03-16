Alert: France's government invokes special constitutional power to enact contentious pension bill without a vote in parliament

PARIS (AP) — France's government invokes special constitutional power to enact contentious pension bill without a vote in parliament.
- Lake County residents are encouraged to attend the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office listening...
- JJ Eads has been coaching boys and girls basketball for many years and has enjoyed some...
- Baldwin’s boys basketball team has celebrated many wins this season, but coming into this week...
- A memorable season came to an end for the Baldwin Panthers boys basketball team in Monday’s 79-36...