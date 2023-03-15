Alert: Former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed as US ambassador to India, ending 20-month fight over nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed as US ambassador to India, ending 20-month fight over nomination.
- Webber, Yates Township firefighters recognized for service
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Visit to mom pays off for Michigan woman who won $500K on lottery
- Lake County Star still twinkling 150 years later
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- UPDATE: Lake County deputies seek suspect in shooting
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- 2023 NCAA men's tournament: Printable March Madness bracket
Most Popular
- March is the season of Spring Break vacations, and for those families that are not planning to go...
- The Lake County Star newspaper was born May 1, 1873, started by proprietor and editor Charles K....
- Several Lake County organizations are hosting Lenten fish fries Friday through March.
- Baldwin Elementary students recently explored the lush evergreens and countless species of frogs...