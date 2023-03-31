Alert: EPA approves California plan to phase out sale of diesel-powered trucks starting in 2024; other states likely to follow

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — EPA approves California plan to phase out sale of diesel-powered trucks starting in 2024; other states likely to follow.
- Baldwin basketball team places four on nonleague team
- Baldwin Elementary students explore joys of reading
- Former Baldwin principal recalls Rosa Parks' visit 45 years later
- Lake County firefighter leans on community after car crash
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder