Alert: Donald Trump's lawyer says he's been told of NY indictment, making Trump 1st former US president charged with a crime

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyer says he's been told of NY indictment, making Trump 1st former US president charged with a crime.
- Former Baldwin principal recalls Rosa Parks' visit 45 years later
- Baldwin Elementary students explore joys of reading
- West Shore Community College students advocate in Lansing
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A look at gun laws
- Lake County firefighter leans on community after car crash