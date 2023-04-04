Alert: Brandon Johnson, a progressive organizer backed by teachers union, wins Chicago mayor’s race over moderate Paul Vallas

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Johnson, a progressive organizer backed by teachers union, wins Chicago mayor’s race over moderate Paul Vallas.
