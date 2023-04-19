Alert: Ban on many semi-automatic rifles passes Washington state Legislature as mass shootings soar; governor expected to sign

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Ban on many semi-automatic rifles passes Washington state Legislature as mass shootings soar; governor expected to sign.
