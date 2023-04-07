Alert: Army sergeant convicted of murder for shooting armed protester in Texas during 2020 racial justice march, jury finds

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Army sergeant convicted of murder for shooting armed protester in Texas during 2020 racial justice march, jury finds.
- Spring fishing off to a good start
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, March 2023
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Lake County community events calendar for 04/06/23
- Crash in Mecosta County sends driver, passengers to hospital