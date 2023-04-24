Alert: ACLU asks Missouri judge to block rule that places restrictions on adults, minors seeking gender-affirming health care

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ACLU asks Missouri judge to block rule that places restrictions on adults, minors seeking gender-affirming health care.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of common scams
- Lake County Trial Court report
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A Reminder of the Basic ORV Laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Webber Township reaches settlement in GEO Group tax appeal
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Deputy Explorer program trains youth in criminal justice
- Lake County ORV Park gets green light from DNR