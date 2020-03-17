Vegas man arrested after liquid sprayed on food during stunt

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man and an underage friend who was wearing what appeared to be a hazmat suit were trying to create a social media stunt when they went inside a Walmart store over the weekend and sprayed water from a spray bottle on food, shopping carts and a customer's hands.

Shoppers and employees were alarmed and did not know what liquid was being sprayed Saturday night, according to a police report. The store was closed for several hours as a precaution until officials decided it was safe.

Las Vegas police arrested 23-year-old Aldo Gonzalez of Las Vegas, and an underage friend whose name was not made public because he is a minor, according to KVVU-TV.

The juvenile was wearing a painter's suit, gloves and goggles — not a hazmat suit as witnesses initially believed, according to the police report.

Gonzalez was jailed on suspicion of dispersing a hoax substance and his bail was set at $5,000.

He did not have a publicly listed lawyer who could be reached to comment and did not have a publicly listed phone number.