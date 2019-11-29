Uber driver says S. Carolina hospital dumped patient on him

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — An Uber driver says a South Carolina hospital dumped a patient on him, saying where she ended up was his responsibility.

Chris Wilson tells The Greenville News that he stopped in October at AnMed Health Medical Center, a common pickup location for patients headed home. He says he instead was greeted by 59-year-old Tambralyn Hill, who was moaning in pain and too weak to walk.

The ride’s destination was a nearby Anderson pharmacy. He says he asked staffers for the final destination and was told it was up to him. He says staff said Hill had a sister nearby, or he could try leaving Hill at a shelter.

Hill says she struggles with homelessness and has a heart condition.

AnMed spokeswoman Lizz Walker says Hill’s treatment is under review.

