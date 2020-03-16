Wyoming university to go online, ski resorts shut amid virus

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming will go to online-only classes for the rest of this semester and three of the state's busiest ski resorts have closed for the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many public K-12 schools around Wyoming were meanwhile shutting down Monday through at least April 3 on the recommendation of state officials.

University of Wyoming classes will go online starting March 30 following a two-week spring break that has been extended by a week due to the virus, university officials announced Monday.

All university events, including all athletics competition and practices and other organized gatherings, were suspended until further notice.

Spring commencement ceremonies were still scheduled to take place in May but university officials were urging students to leave the residence halls if they could.

“Students who live in the residence halls should not return to campus after spring break,” acting university President Neil Theobald said in a release. “Residence halls will remain open for select students who have no alternate housing option.”

Meanwhile, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Snow King Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee resort all shut down starting Monday.

The announcements by the resorts in Teton County in northwestern Wyoming followed a storm that dumped 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow in the area.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and nearby Grand Targhee plan to offer aid to employees affected by the early shutdown. The resorts typically remain open until well into April but many ski resorts are closing amid the spread of the virus.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort announced Friday it would stop running its famous gondola lift starting Saturday, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.

Wyoming officials on Sunday recommended closing all public schools in Wyoming effective immediately.

Three people in Wyoming have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three weeks to six weeks to recover.