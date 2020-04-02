With no statewide stay home order, city and counties act

Nurses stand in protest in front of Research Medical Center April 1, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The workers were among several groups nationwide protesting HCA Healthcare hospitals claiming the hospital chain put staff and patients at risk during the coronavirus pandemic because of a lack of personal protective equipment. less Nurses stand in protest in front of Research Medical Center April 1, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The workers were among several groups nationwide protesting HCA Healthcare hospitals claiming the hospital chain put ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close With no statewide stay home order, city and counties act 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — More Missouri cities and counties are ordering their residents to only leave their homes for essential tasks despite the lack of a statewide order.

Big cities and metropolitan areas, such as Kansas City and St. Louis, are already more than a week into ordering residents to stay home. But smaller counties with no or just a few coronavirus cases also are enacting orders.

Among them is St. Francois County, in the southeast portion of the state, whose stay-at-home order takes effect Friday, The Kansas City Star reports.

Gov. Mike Parson has never fully ruled out issuing a statewide order, only saying he wasn’t convinced it was time to do it now.

Missouri has seen 1,581 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, according to the state health department, a jump of 19.1.% from Tuesday. Eighteen have died.

In Joplin, residents are going online and writing letters to push for the order, the Joplin Globe reports.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.