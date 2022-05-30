Wildlife education center opens with guided hikes, exhibits

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — Guided hikes, exhibits and interactive programming will greet guests during the grand opening of the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center, officials said.

The event on June 4 is being hosted by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation. Those who attend the free event in Alum Creek can tour the 9,500-square-foot (883-square-meter) building, explore the 102-acre (41-hectare) property and attend shows presented by the West Virginia Raptor Rehab Center, the the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.