Voter-approved Arizona education tax dead after court ruling

BOB CHRISTIEAssociated Press
FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel speaks during oral arguments, in Phoenix. The Arizona Supreme Court on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, rejected a request from Republican lawmakers who asked it to bypass a lower court judge and immediately rule that a tax on the wealthy to fund education approved by the state's voters in 2020 can't be enforced."The superior court is within its jurisdiction, and this Court cannot at this time conclude that it can or should compel the superior court to act in a more expeditious manner," Chief Justice Brutinel wrote.
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Friday declared that a tax on high-earning Arizona residents to fund education spending that voters approved in 2020 can't be enforced because of a state Supreme Court ruling and ordered its collection permanently blocked.

The ruling from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah was widely expected after the Supreme Court ruled in August that the tax was unconstitutional if it put schools above a legal spending cap. It sent the case back to Hannah to make that determination.

Backers of Proposition 208 and Republican opponents that included the House Speaker and Senate President agreed in January that new revenue from the tax on the wealthy was almost certain to put spending over that threshold.

“This Court understands the remand order as a direction to declare Proposition 208 unconstitutional in its entirety, and to enjoin its operation permanently, if the Court finds as a fact that the annual education spending limits imposed by the Arizona Constitution will prevent Arizona’s public schools from spending a “material” amount of Proposition 208 tax revenue in 2023,” Hannah wrote. “On that basis, the Court is obligated to strike down Proposition 208.”

