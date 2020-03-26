The Latest: COVID-19 cancels standardized state testing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

Standardized state testing for Wisconsin students has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak that has forced schools to temporarily close. The Department of Public Instruction made the announcement on its website Wednesday.

It means elementary and middle school students won’t be taking the Forward Exam or the Dynamic Learning Maps exam for cognitively disabled children. It also cancels the ACT Aspire assessment for ninth- and 10th-graders.

Most 11th-graders have already taken the regular ACT test before schools closed statewide March 18. It's a requirement for juniors and required for admission to some colleges. The State Journal says DPI is working to provide an additional ACT exam later this year.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or even death.

Under Gov. Tony Evers “safer at home” directive, schools will remain closed until at least April 24.