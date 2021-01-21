TAL Education: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $43.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The education services provider posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, TAL Education said it expects revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion.

TAL Education shares have dropped slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 30% in the last 12 months.

