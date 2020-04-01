Seminary president's resignation followed 'ethical lapse'

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — The longtime president of the Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Shawnee resigned last month following an “ethical lapse,” the school said in a statement this week.

The Rev. Molly T. Marshall resigned March 1 after being president of the school since 2004. The school's statement did not provide any details about Marshall's resignation. She had originally planned to retire in June.

The seminary's headquarters are in Shawnee and it has nine other locations across the country serving more than 500 students, The Kansas City Star reported.

"I humbly apologize to the board and the rest of the Central constituency and seek forgiveness,” Marshall said in a letter to the seminary’s board. “My deepest prayer is for the flourishing of the school and her new president.”

The Rev. Pamela R. Durso, president of the Baptist Women in Ministry, will become president June 1.