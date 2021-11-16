Skip to main content
New Mexico education official seeks $6M budget increase

CEDAR ATTANASIOAssociated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Public Education Department is asking state lawmakers for a $6.7 million budget increase, citing the need to address an ongoing lawsuit that centers on accusations that the state is failing to meet constitutional obligations to provide essential educational opportunities to all students.

State Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is expected to release an action plan next month that would address parts of the legal challenge. Nearly $5 million of the budget increase would fund compliance with state court orders related to the lawsuit.

Most legislative funding for education, around $3 billion each year, goes directly to school districts. Additional funding comes from the state’s large endowment fund, which has grown in recent decades thanks to oil royalties and market investments.

The Public Education Department also oversees the distribution of federal funds, including $1 billion this year in pandemic relief. Steinhaus told members of the Legislative Finance Committee that the biggest need is staff to help with the management of the funds.

His request to boost the agency’s budget from $14.5 million to $21 million would include the hiring of at least 33 employees.

“I realize that’s a large request,” he told legislators, adding he believes it’s the “bare minimum.”

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.

