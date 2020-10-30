New Jersey governor nominates higher education secretary

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday nominated an executive with the United Negro College Fund to become New Jersey's next higher education secretary.

In making the announcement, Murphy said Brian Bridges “has the vision and experience needed to put a college education within reach for more students.”

Bridges is vice president of research and member engagement at UNCF. He also leads the group's initiative to improve job placement outcomes. Before joining UNCF, Bridges was vice provost for diversity, access and equity at Ohio University.

Bridges said he was humbled and looked forward to working with leaders across the state to “develop and refine policies and practices that further improve student success.”

Bridges was born in Brooklyn, New York, and was raised in Beaufort, South Carolina.

If approved by the Democrat-led state Senate, Bridges would succeed Zakiya Smith-Ellis, who Murphy named as a top policy adviser in June.