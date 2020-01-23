New Hawaii football head coach Todd Graham ‘humbled’

HONOLULU (AP) — Former Arizona State University head football coach Todd Graham has been introduced as the next head coach of the University of Hawaii football program, university officials said.

Graham addressed university officials, athletes, reporters and others at a news conference Wednesday, Hawaii News Now reported.

“I’m very humbled and very honored to be your coach,” said Graham, 55. “I will work hard to earn your trust and earn your respect. I will work hard everyday to make a difference in young people’s lives and make a difference in the community."

Graham has a five-year contract with the university with a base salary of $760,000, with opportunities for bonuses, officials said. His base salary will increase to $800,000 from 2021 to 2024, university officials said.

Graham was hired to replace former head coach Nick Rolovich, who last week became the coach at Washington State University.

Other candidates for the Hawaii position included former associate head coach Brian Smith, former coordinator Craig Stutzmann and University of Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who took himself out of consideration for the position Tuesday, Hawaii News Now reported.

Graham is a former Pac-12 and Conference USA Coach of the Year who has previously served as head coach at Rice University, the University of Tulsa, the University of Pittsburgh and Arizona State University.

His career record is 95-61 in 12 seasons, including a 5-4 record in bowl games.

The University of Hawaii program was a “great fit” for him, his wife and six children and he is excited to buy a “forever home” in the islands, Graham said.

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 10-5 season in which they appeared in the Mountain West championship game for the first time.