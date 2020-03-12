New Hampshire up to 6 virus cases, college reaction varies

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — With six people testing positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire, the state's colleges and universities are taking different approaches to protect students and prevent the spread of illness.

CONFIRMED CASES

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that a Rockingham County man who traveled to multiple European countries was the latest case. Aside from seeking health care, state officials said he has remained at home since returning from overseas.

There have been two other cases in Rockingham County and three in Grafton County.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority recover.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

IMPACT ON EDUCATION

Some campuses are carrying on with classes as usual, with restrictions for recent travelers, while others are shifting instruction online.

Officials with the University of New Hampshire said late Wednesday that the same policies were being enacted across the public university system, which includes UNH, Plymouth State University and Keene State College. But there were differences in the details released by the individual campuses.

At the UNH campuses in Durham and Manchester, classes will resume as scheduled on March 23 after next week’s spring break. Those who travel to certain locations during the break will be required to quarantine off campus for 14 days before returning, and classes for those students will be available online or via alternative measures.

Plymouth State University students were on spring break this week, and classes will resume as scheduled Monday. But the university said courses will be available online for any student who chooses not to return for any reason, not just those who are quarantined.

“While we look forward to students returning to campus, we understand that there are some students and families who may not be comfortable doing this,” the university said.

Keene State College, meanwhile, is suspending all face-to-face classes for two weeks starting March 23, after next week’s spring break. The college is also requiring students, staff and faculty to register their domestic and international travel plans with the college. A similar registration requirement is in place at the New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord, part of the state community college system.

Dartmouth College is asking all undergraduate students to leave campus as soon as their final exams end Friday. It plans to make a decision by Monday about how to handle spring classes set to start March 30. The college’s graduate business school, meanwhile, will move its classes online for the first two weeks of its spring term, which starts March 23.

Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester also is moving all instruction online from March 16 through March 29. And other private colleges, including New England College in Henniker, are preparing for the possibility of moving classes online.

While no primary or secondary schools in New Hampshire have closed for more than a day or two, state Department of Education officials asked Thursday for a federal waiver to ensure that children who rely on school lunches could still receive them if schools shut down.

The requested waivers would allow schools to offer “grab and go” meal service and would allow schools to still get reimbursed for meals even if they have to depart from menu requirements due to disruptions in food shipments.

AT THE STATEHOUSE

Senate Democrats proposed several measures Thursday in response to the new coronavirus.

They are seeking unemployment insurance benefits for quarantined workers and small business owners, job protection for quarantined workers, the waiver of cost-sharing requirements for state employees who are tested for the virus and free testing for uninsured residents. The measures will be offered as an amendment to an existing bill related to prescription drugs.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said he supports expanding unemployment benefits for those affected by the virus, including those caring for ill relatives and self-employed workers, who generally are not eligible.

AT THE COURTS

All criminal and civil jury trials scheduled are canceled in New Hampshire Superior Courts for 30 days starting Friday and will be rescheduled. The federal courthouse in Concord is denying entry to those meeting a variety of criteria, including travel to certain countries and close contact with such travelers.

