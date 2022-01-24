NC House panel meets to examine K-12 education's future

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A study panel composed of several North Carolina House members and charged with considering wide-ranging changes to K-12 education held its first meeting on Monday.

The House Select Committee on an Education System for North Carolina’s Future could spend up to two years examining a host of governance, course-of-study and personnel issues, making recommendations and generating legislation, said Rep. John Torbett, a Gaston County Republican and senior co-chairman. The committee could present an interim report by May. Any legislation would still have to acted on by the full House and Senate before it could become law.