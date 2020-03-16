Boston mayor shutting down construction sites across city

A sign informs elderly residents that the Council on Aging and Senior Center is closed due to the COVID-19 virus in Dracut, Mass., Monday, March 16, 2020. All public building in the town, including schools are closed over public health concerns. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is shutting down construction sites across the city to help slow the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, he said, sites will have only enough staff to make them safe and secure. Emergency repairs such as utility hook-ups and street repairs will be allowed.

Walsh also announced Monday the creation of a resiliency fund. The money will help with food, child care for health care workers, and technology to help schools teach remotely.

Walsh also announced all branches of the Boston Public Library will be closed. The return date for all items will be extended from three weeks to 15 weeks.

PUBLIC TRANSIT REDUCED

Subways, buses and commuter rails lines will begin running at a reduced schedule Tuesday in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Ferry service has been canceled.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Steve Poftak said the changes are being made based on guidance from public health professionals to protect the health and safety of MBTA employees and riders.

He said the changes are also a response to reductions in ridership. A comprehensive list of schedule changes can be found at the MBTA's website.

Poftak said the MBTA will continue assessing ridership needs with a focus on workforce access for hospitals and food distribution locations operated by the City of Boston.

TRIAL COURTS CLOSED

Massachusetts trial courts have been closed to the public Monday and Tuesday in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, court leadership announced.

The courts were closed in light of Sunday's declaration by Gov. Charlie Baker limiting gatherings of more than 25 people, according to an emailed statement from the court system.

Courts will contact members of juries now hearing cases. Anyone with pending matters was asked to contact the clerk's office Wednesday.

Court officials plan to review emergency plans while the courts are closed to the public, and judges and other court managers will prepare new measures to reduce the number of people entering courthouses.

The state court system had previously announced it would expand the use of videoconferencing for trials and other proceedings.

PLIMOTH PLANTATION OPENS, THEN CLOSES

Plimoth Plantation, the living history museum that re-creates life at the time of the Pilgrims, opened for the season Saturday and then closed Sunday until further notice in response to the threat from the virus.

There were about 100 guests at the outdoor museum on Saturday, according to museum officials.

This was expected to be a big season for the Plymouth museum, celebrating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the Pilgrims in North America. Dozens of other museums across the state have already closed.

DEATH ON FLIGHT TO BOSTON

Authorities said Monday a 59-year-old man who died while on a flight from Dubai to Boston has tested negative for COVID-19, the disease cased by the new coronavirus.

The Worcester resident had traveled to India this month and was returning Friday following a layover in Dubai. During the flight, authorities in Boston were notified of a passenger in cardiac arrest. The man was pronounced dead soon after landing.

The man had gastrointestinal illness in the days before his death, according to Massachusetts State Police. Authorities say he was tested for COVID-19 because of his recent travel.

There were 322 passengers and 18 crew members aboard the Emirates flight.

TOTAL CASES

On Sunday, the state reported it has more than 160 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, about two dozen more than the previous day. More than 100 are associated with a meeting of executives of the firm Biogen at a Boston hotel last month.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

