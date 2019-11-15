Louisville signs 3, including a top junior college prospect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has signed three men’s basketball players, including guard/forward Jay Scrubb, one of the nation’s top junior college players.

The Cardinals also signed 6-foot-5 guard/forward D’Andre Davis from Indianapolis, Indiana, and 6-8 forward JJ Traynor. The class is rated among the top 11 by several recruiting sites.

Scrubb averaged 20.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game as a freshman at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois. 247Sports.com ranks the first-team NJCAA Division I All-America selection and Great Rivers Athletic Conference freshman of the year as the top JUCO prospect.

Davis averaged 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest as a junior. Traynor averaged 11.2 points and 8.6 boards last season. His father, Jason Osborne, was a high school All-America who played at Louisville from 1993-95.

