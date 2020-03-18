All Indiana schools closed amid virus; Lilly to help testing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All public schools across Indiana are now closed to students and at least one district has decided not to resume in-person classes this school year in an attempt to slow the coronavirus spread, officials said Wednesday.

Health officials are also looking to increase the availability of testing for COVID-19 illnesses caused by the virus through a partnership with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co.

Lilly laboratories will analyze samples taken in Indiana healthcare facilities, including nursing homes and emergency rooms, to expand testing access and speed up diagnosis of who suspect they are infected, the company said.

Most of Indiana’s public school districts had shut down or switched to online classwork by Monday, but the governor’s office said Wednesday have now done so.

The South Dearborn Community Schools in southeastern Indiana said Wednesday it had decided to conduct all classes online for rest of this school year “in the best interest for the health and safety of our students, staff, and community.”

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP'S PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW.

Indiana health officials said Wednesday that the state had nine new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 39, as the state's attorney general urged Hoosiers to report price-gouging amid the pandemic.

The new coronavirus cases involve two in Marion County, which is home to Indianapolis, and one each in Clark, Fayette, Hamilton, Hendricks, Jennings, Lake and Madison counties, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.

Indiana has recorded two COVID-19 deaths, one each in Marion and Johnson counties, the department has said. As of late Tuesday, 193 people had been tested for the coronavirus in Indiana, the department said.

Attorney General Curtis Hill said Wednesday that his office's Consumer Protection Division has begun accepting price-gouging complaints from the public in accordance with an executive order Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Monday. Complaints about people or businesses charging excessive prices for consumer goods can be submitted using an online form for that can be found at www.indianaconsumer.com.

Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group announced Wednesday that it was closing its roughly 200 U.S. malls, premium outlets and mills from 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 29 “in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19."

Honda said it will close its North American plants, including one in the southeastern Indiana city of Greensburg, for about one week starting Monday. General Motors and Ford confirmed Wednesday that they will temporarily close their North American factories, with Ford closing its plants through March 30 and GM shuttering its plants through at least March 30. Fiat Chrysler will do the same, according to two people briefed on the matter Wednesday.

Lear Corp., meanwhile, has closed its automotive seat-making factory in Hammond for cleaning until Thursday after reporting a second case of coronavirus at the plant, which employs about 875 workers. The plant's workers make seats for the Ford Explorer SUVs and other vehicles manufactured just across the state line at the Chicago Assembly Plant.

The Hammond plant is a crucial link in the automotive supply chain for Ford's just-in-time manufacturing operation, which does not stockpile parts but rather installs them in vehicles almost as soon as they're unloaded from semi-trucks in the loading bay, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

__

Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this report.