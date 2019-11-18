Frat functions on hold as reports of racism shake Syracuse U

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Reports of racism at Syracuse University have resulted in a student sit-in that is in its sixth day, a suspension of fraternity events and an offer of as much as $50,000 in reward money.

Administrators on Sunday suspended one fraternity, along with social events for the others, after the latest report the night before.

An African American student filed a complaint saying she was verbally harassed by people identified as members and guests of the suspended fraternity.

The slurs followed several unsolved discoveries of graffiti and vandalism in recent weeks that administrators say have targeted Jews, Asians and black students.

State agencies have joined the investigation.

Students have staged a protest at the campus wellness center since Nov. 13 to demand stronger diversity programming.