Education officials recognize 2 classified employees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two classified school employees will receive the first Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award this week, officials said.

The governor, lieutenant governor and commissioner of education will present the award virtually on Tuesday to Robert Walker, a school safety and wellness coordinator in Harrison County, and Shelly Thomas, a family resource center coordinator in Barren County.

The award recognizes classified school employees who have excelled in serving students, a statement from the Department of Education said. Kentucky school districts have more than 46,000 classified employees.

Walker and Thomas will represent Kentucky in a national competition for the first Recognizing Inspiring School Employees Award.