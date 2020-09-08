Deputy Education Commissioner Dennis retiring after 53 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Dale Dennis, who has served 53 years in the Kansas State Department of Education, will retire effective Sept. 30, state officials announced Tuesday.

Dennis joined the education department in 1967 and was named deputy commissioner in 1976. He has been interim commissioner of education four times since July 1995.

As deputy commissioner of fiscal and administrative services, Dennis supervises the administration of about $5 billion in state and federal funds to school districts and nonpublic schools. He also has been liaison for the education department and the Kansas State Board of Education to the Kansas Legislature and the governor.

“Dale has been a relentless advocate for Kansas schools, teachers and students for more than five decades. Generations of Kansas children are better off – and will be better off – because of his work,” Gov. Laura Kelly said.

Dennis has won numerous awards, including the Kansas Association of School Business Officials’ Distinguished Service Award, which the agency later named the Dale Dennis Distinguished Service Award.

Craig Neuenswander, who is director of School Finance, will take over Dennis' current position.