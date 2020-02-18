Deming schools superintendent named as NMSU regent

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Deming school administrator is New Mexico State University's newest regent.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that Arsenio Romero, the Deming Public Schools Superintendent, was confirmed Monday for an open seat on NMSU's governing Board of Regents.

Senators at the state Capitol unanimously approved his recommendation for the seat.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham nominated Romero, who served on her post-election transition team, to take over the seat after NMSU Regent Jerean Hutchinson resigned in April. Hutchinson's term will expire at the end of the year.

Romero has been superintendent of Deming's schools since 2017.