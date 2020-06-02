Board to discuss applicants for education commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Board of Education plans to hold a virtual meeting to discuss applicants for education commissioner.

The board plans a video teleconference on June 4 to review and discuss applications in a closed session, a statement from the Department of Education said. An open session will follow, which could include discussion and action on the next steps in selecting a commissioner.

Submissions for the position were accepted through May 31.

The state education commissioner recommends and implements Kentucky Board of Education policies and directs the Kentucky Education Department in managing the state's 172 public school districts.

Former commissioner Wayne Lewis resigned in December after Gov. Andy Beshear disbanded the old state school board and recreated it on his first day in office.