2 more coronavirus cases reported in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two more Rhode Island residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus, state health officials say.

The new cases announced Tuesday bring the state's total to five, the state Department of Health said in a release. They are considered presumptive until they are confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the new cases is in a woman in her 50s who had recently traveled to Egypt, the department said. The other case is a woman in her 30s who works at a hospital in the state. The source of her infection remains under investigation.

Both women are recovering at home, the department said.

Health officials are reaching out to anyone who had contact with the women and instructing them to self-quarantine.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

___

ST. PATRICK'S PARADE GOES ON

The Newport City Council has voted to allow the city's St. Patrick's Day parade to go on as scheduled this Saturday, despite the virus.

The council voted after listening to comments from the public that were overwhelmingly in favor of holding the event. They cited the importance of the parade for the city's businesses.

Boston and several other Massachusetts cities have canceled their St. Patrick's Day parades.

___

HOSPITAL VISITS CURTAILED

Another Rhode Island hospital group has announced visitor restrictions to address concerns about the coronavuris.

Care New England President Dr. James Fanale in a statement Wednesday said adult patients at the group's hospitals will not be allowed visitors. Obstetric patients will be allowed one designated support person. Neonatal intensive care unit patients will be allowed two designated support people. Emergency room patients will be allowed only one accompanying adult.

Care New England runs Kent, Butler and Women & Infants hospitals.

Lifespan, the state's largest hospital group, announced visitor restrictions on Monday.

__

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.