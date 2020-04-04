Youth accused in fatal shooting at North Carolina store lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another teenager in the parking lot of a convenience store in North Carolina’s largest city, police said.

The suspect, who was not identified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, is accused in the shooting death of 17-year-old Reginald Deveaux. He died Thursday night at a hospital about an hour after officers responded to a shooting report at a Citgo station on Charlotte’s east side. They found Deveaux with an apparent gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives identified the 16-year-old as a suspect. He was arrested and charged after he was interviewed, police said late Friday. He was in custody at a juvenile detention center.