University leader resigns after bust in prostitution sting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The president of Jackson State University resigned Monday after he was arrested in a prostitution sting in central Mississippi.

William Bynum Jr., 57, was among more than a dozen people arrested during the weekend, according to a Clinton Police Department news release.

A separate news release from the Mississippi university system on Monday said Bynum submitted his resignation, and it took effect immediately.

Bynum is charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana.

He has been president of Jackson State since 2017 after serving four years as president of Mississippi Valley State University.

The Associated Press left a message Monday with the communications office at Jackson State. The call was not immediately returned.