Tribal officer, suspect killed in eastern Arizona shooting

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a tribal police officer and a suspect were killed early Monday in eastern Arizona after the officer responded to reports of gunfire near a casino.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the White Mountain Apache Tribe officer was called to the area near the tribe's Hon-Dah Resort-Casino south of Pinetop-Lakeside and located a suspect. The unidentified officer and the suspect engaged in what was described as a “violent” physical altercation and the officer was shot. A second officer then arrived and shot the male suspect.

The suspect and the officer were taken to a local hospital where both died.

The sheriff's office said the FBI was leading the investigation into the shooting. Pinetop-Lakeside is about 180 miles east of Phoenix.