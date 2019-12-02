Thomas leads Colorado State past Utah Valley 92-61

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Dischon Thomas came off the bench to score 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Colorado State breezed to a 92-61 victory over Utah Valley on Sunday.

Thomas hit all four of his free throws and grabbed six rebounds for the Rams (6-3), who won for a third straight time. Isaiah Stevens, Kris Martin and David Roddy all scored 10 as Colorado State shot 59% from the floor, including 58% (7 of 12) from 3-point range.

Casdon Jardine had 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc for the Wolverines (4-5), who have lost four of their last five games. Emmanuel Olojakpoke added 11 points, while Jamison Overton scored 10. TJ Washington, whose 17 points per game heading into the matchup led Utah Valley, was held to five points on 2-of-13 shooting.

