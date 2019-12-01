Tennessee police: 4 teens escape juvenile detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they are searching for four teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Nashville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says in a news release the teens broke out of the downtown facility Saturday night and are believed to be armed and dangerous.

The statement says two of the teens, ages 16 and 17, were charged in separate murders that occurred earlier this year while the other two, ages 15 and 17, were facing armed robbery charges. One of the murders involved Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, who was found shot to death outside his home in February.

Police said the teens were on a work detail when their staff supervisor left to respond to a fight elsewhere at the facility. The teens then got onto an elevator to the ground floor and went through several doors to reach an exit. More than a half hour elapsed before police were notified of the escape.

WKRN-TV reports Nashville Youth Services Division detectives confirmed the teens were spotted early Sunday at a gas station in Clarksville, which is about 47 miles (75.6 kilometers) northwest of Nashville.

Yorlets, the frontman for the rock band Carverton, was fatally shot Feb. 7 and police charged three girls and two boys with criminal homicide. Police said the youths were in a stolen pickup truck in an alley behind Yorlets' home when they spotted him outside. They are accused of stealing his wallet, demanding the keys to his vehicle and shooting him when he refused.