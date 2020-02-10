Teen wounded in high school stabbing, suspect detained

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A teenager is expected to survive after being stabbed by a classmate at a Connecticut high school on Monday, police and school officials said.

The attack at Weaver High School in Hartford happened just after 10:30 a.m., said John Fergus, a spokesman for the school district.

The victim ran to the school's health center, where he was treated for a stab wound to his upper right chest. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

The student who stabbed the victim fled the school, but was later arrested by police near his home, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. School officials were able to identify both students involved and gave officers the accused attacker's address.

Police said both students are 17-year-old boys. Their names were not released because of their ages.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the fight.

The stabbing prompted a “code yellow” lockdown at the school where students sheltered in place and did not leave their classrooms, Fergus said.