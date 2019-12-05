Suspect in kidnap-slaying won't seek bond in separate case

Ibrahim Yazeed, second left, appears in court for a hearing on the disappearance of college student Aniah Blanchard, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in Opelika, Ala. Yazeed is charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris. A judge ordered Yazeed to submit a DNA sample as requested by prosecutors. (AHannah Lester/Opelika-Auburn News via AP, Pool)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man held in the abduction and slaying of an Alabama college student isn't fighting for bond in a separate kidnapping case, his attorney said Thursday.

News outlets reported that Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, appeared in Montgomery County court on kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery charges linked to an incident in February. Defense attorney Preston Presley did not oppose a judge's decision to revoke his bond.

Yazeed, who wore shackles during a hearing, is charged separately in Lee County with capital murder in what authorities say was the abduction and killing of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, the daughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Blanchard disappeared from Auburn in October, and her remains were found in a rural area of east Alabama. Yazeed was free on bond at the time of her disappearance.

Yazeed is being held without bond in Blanchard's death. His lawyer said Yazeed could reverse himself and seek bond in the earlier case if charges are dropped in Blanchard's killing.