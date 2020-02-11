Suspect in 1 of three Ohio slayings at social club arrested

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities arrested a man Tuesday who is charged with one of the slayings at an Ohio social club where three men were killed early Sunday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Robert Shelton, 44, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. in Liberty Township outside Youngstown by a fugitive task force, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Shelton is charged with aggravated murder in the slaying of Dymond Ortello, 34, outside Brothers of Power Classic Cars Club in Youngstown.

Youngstown police during a news conference on Monday said Ortello's 31-year-old brother, Daniel Ortello, and 37-year-old Charles Pullen were killed inside the club during an apparent shootout with each other. A man and a woman received gunshot wounds that were not considered life threatening, police said.

Shelton shot Dymond Ortello after two police officers had arrived at the scene and began treating a female bystander for a shoulder wound, Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees said. Shelton was able to flee from officers when a crowd of people got in their way.

Court records don't list an attorney for Shelton.