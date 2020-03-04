Superintendent seeks treatment for struggles with alcohol

North Dakota State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler said Wednesday she is seeking formal treatment after her arrest for drunken driving.

“As a former teacher and a life-long learner, I understand that it is important to learn from your mistakes,” Baesler said in a statement. “To that end, I have decided to work with professional counselors in a formal treatment program to address my personal struggles regarding alcohol."

Baesler said she remains committed to her work as superintendent.

“It’s important to me to set an example by taking responsibility for my actions, with humility, and to learn from my mistakes — and with the help of professionals, that is exactly what I intend to do, with determination, humility and hard work to make amends for my mistakes,” Baesler said.

Baesler was arrested by the state Highway Patrol about 10 p.m. last Wednesday in Mandan.

Baesler was first elected in 2012 and is hoping for the party's endorsement as she seeks reelection in November.

Charles Tuttle also is seeking the GOP’s endorsement for superintendent. Tuttle was an unsuccessful independent candidate for North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat in 2018.

“I’m not going to play on this because alcoholism is a sickness,” Tuttle said following Baesler’s arrest. “I want to beat her on the issues.”