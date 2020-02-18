State representative charged with misusing campaign funds

BOSTON (AP) — A longtime Massachusetts state representative has been arrested and charged with using thousands of dollars in campaign cash to fund personal expenses and sustain his gambling habit, officials announced Tuesday.

David Nangle, a Democrat who represents parts of Chelmsford and Lowell, faces charges including wire and bank fraud, according to court records.

A lawyer for Nangle didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Nangle, who has been in office since 1999, was an extensive gambler who owed tens of thousands of dollars in debt, authorities said. Meanwhile, he managed to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds even though he hasn't had an opponent since 2012, authorities said in court documents.

Authorities say Nangle used that cash to cover golf club dues, rental cars to get to and from casinos, and flowers for his girlfriend, among other things. He also used campaign funds to pay for hotel and restaurant charges, for which he was already being reimbursed by the state, officials say.

Nangle owed tens of thousands of dollars in debt to various restaurant owners and then spent thousands of dollars of campaign cash on meals at the owners' restaurants “as a means of appeasing his lenders," officials wrote in the indictment.

Nangle then filed false campaign finance reports to hide his inappropriate spending, authorities said. He is also accusing of lying to a bank to obtain loans and filing false tax returns.